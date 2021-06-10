Saturday, July 3, 2021
Free Admission | Limited Capacity | Advanced Online Ticket Required
Addison Kaboom Town! Fireworks Livestream
For those who can't make it to view the fireworks in person, the fireworks display will be livestreamed on the Town of Addison's YouTube Channel
Our plans to keep you safe at Addison Kaboom Town!
June 10, 2021
ADDISON KABOOM TOWN!® FIREWORKS AND FREEDOM FLYOVER RETURNS The celebration is citywide, with watch parties at many of Addison’s 180+ restaurants and 22 hotels, and […]