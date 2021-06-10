Home

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Free Admission | Limited Capacity | Advanced Online Ticket Required

Addison Kaboom Town! Fireworks Livestream

For those who can't make it to view the fireworks in person, the fireworks display will be livestreamed on the Town of Addison's YouTube Channel

 
Our plans to keep you safe at Addison Kaboom Town!

 
COVID-19

Click here for more details.

 
June 10, 2021

Addison Kaboom Town!® Fireworks And Freedom Flyover Returns

ADDISON KABOOM TOWN!® FIREWORKS AND FREEDOM FLYOVER RETURNS The celebration is citywide, with watch parties at many of Addison’s 180+ restaurants and 22 hotels, and […]
